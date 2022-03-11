Diversified Trust Co Sells 1,444 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,462 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,469 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 9,915 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 126,761 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $11,259,000 after acquiring an additional 16,693 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 143,538 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $12,750,000 after acquiring an additional 59,365 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.04.

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG opened at $119.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.79. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $122.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.52 and its 200 day moving average is $92.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

