Diversified Trust Co Sells 838 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Nucor were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,892,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,892,000 after buying an additional 1,000,028 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,750,000 after purchasing an additional 686,067 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,537,000 after purchasing an additional 167,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,789,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,725,000 after purchasing an additional 155,414 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NUE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

NYSE NUE opened at $133.56 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $66.92 and a 52-week high of $140.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.97 and a 200-day moving average of $111.79.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.83 by $0.14. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

