Diversified Trust Co Takes $294,000 Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 939 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Watsco by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 414,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Watsco by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 348,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,290,000 after acquiring an additional 179,095 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Watsco by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Watsco by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 200,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Watsco by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 189,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,102,000 after acquiring an additional 15,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

WSO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.83.

NYSE WSO opened at $286.26 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $241.19 and a fifty-two week high of $318.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.31. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 72.63%.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

