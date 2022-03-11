Dogecoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $384.23 Million (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC on exchanges. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion and $384.23 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.86 or 0.00265549 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00015028 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000442 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.