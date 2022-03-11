Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami lowered its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,721,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,653,000 after purchasing an additional 384,777 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,245,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,290,000 after purchasing an additional 134,449 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,553,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,155,000 after purchasing an additional 591,084 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,846,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,459,000 after purchasing an additional 820,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,598,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,726,000 after purchasing an additional 213,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLTR. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $119.45 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.93. 20,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,744,208. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $153.98. The firm has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.73.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

