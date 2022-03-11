Doma Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,535 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,660% compared to the typical volume of 144 call options.

In related news, Director Mark Ein acquired 332,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $799,128.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get Doma alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOMA. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Doma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Doma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Doma during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doma during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 16.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on DOMA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Doma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Doma in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Doma from $14.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

Shares of NYSE DOMA opened at $2.61 on Friday. Doma has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $10.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.66.

About Doma (Get Rating)

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Doma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.