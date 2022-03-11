DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) will post $1.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for DoorDash’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. DoorDash posted sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full-year sales of $5.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $6.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.12 billion to $7.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DoorDash.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.67) EPS.

DASH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $205.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KGI Securities raised shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.11.

DASH stock traded down $2.19 on Thursday, reaching $89.65. 4,813,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,212,765. DoorDash has a one year low of $77.32 and a one year high of $257.25. The company has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.50 and a beta of -0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.82.

In other news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 390,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.65 per share, with a total value of $33,036,863.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $6,490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 533,474 shares of company stock worth $67,173,491. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,120,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 922,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,968,000 after acquiring an additional 12,258 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in DoorDash by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 110,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,690,000 after acquiring an additional 30,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DoorDash by 448.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,359,000 after buying an additional 2,252,833 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

