Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.350-$5.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.

NASDAQ DORM traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.29. The company had a trading volume of 76,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,098. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.63 and a 200 day moving average of $101.99. Dorman Products has a 1-year low of $88.43 and a 1-year high of $122.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.77.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $398.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.44 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dorman Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dorman Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $477,049,000 after acquiring an additional 98,211 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,149,000 after acquiring an additional 111,568 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dorman Products by 16.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,699,000 after purchasing an additional 16,159 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Dorman Products by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Dorman Products by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

