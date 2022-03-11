DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $40.00. The company traded as low as $21.94 and last traded at $23.73, with a volume of 1472536 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.62.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DV. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DoubleVerify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on DoubleVerify from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.47.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

In other news, Director Laura Desmond sold 28,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $830,408.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,422 shares of company stock worth $4,185,474 in the last three months. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 446.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 970.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.72.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.13 million. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.