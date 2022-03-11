DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.13 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.07%. DoubleVerify’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of DV traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.81. 695,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,181. DoubleVerify has a 52 week low of $21.94 and a 52 week high of $48.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DV shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DoubleVerify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.47.

In other news, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $482,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $398,815.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 151,422 shares of company stock worth $4,185,474 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DV. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 446.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 284.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 231.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 240.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify (Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

