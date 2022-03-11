Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Coverage Initiated at National Bankshares

Equities researchers at National Bankshares started coverage on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$19.25 price target on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities set a C$19.50 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.78.

DIR.UN stock traded up C$0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$16.44. The stock had a trading volume of 709,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,773. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 52 week low of C$13.14 and a 52 week high of C$17.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.56.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

