DubaiCoin (DBIX) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.12 Million

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00071282 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00015044 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005456 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000937 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

