Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) to Issue $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

DPG stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.19. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $15.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DPG. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 8.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 220,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 4.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,563,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 61,762 shares in the last quarter.

Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It’s investment objective is to seek total return resulting primarily from a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation.

