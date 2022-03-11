Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

DLTH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Duluth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ DLTH opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.79. Duluth has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $375.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Duluth had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Duluth will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTH. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Duluth during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duluth during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Duluth by 360.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Duluth by 318.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Duluth by 261.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

