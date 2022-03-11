Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.85

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.85 and traded as high as C$8.00. Dundee Precious Metals shares last traded at C$7.88, with a volume of 1,585,806 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. increased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial lowered Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 price target on Dundee Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$10.25 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
The company has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.28.
Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile (TSE:DPM)
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.
Further Reading
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.