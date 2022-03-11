DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th.
DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 7.6% over the last three years.
Shares of KTF stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $10.46. 52,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,323. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $12.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average of $11.70.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DWS Municipal Income Trust (KTF)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.