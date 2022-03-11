DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Purchased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 350,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,366 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $11,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,802,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $824,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 717,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,122,000 after purchasing an additional 25,601 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $582,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 25,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

NYSE:DXC opened at $30.11 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $44.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.53.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,974,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

DXC Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.