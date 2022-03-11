DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 166.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 59.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 105.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 20.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DXC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

DXC stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.41. The stock had a trading volume of 25,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,367. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $44.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.28 and a 200 day moving average of $33.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.24.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,974,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

