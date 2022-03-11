Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $73.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bulk Shipping is the largest U.S. based owner of Handymax dry bulk vessels. Handymax dry bulk vessels range in size from 35,000 to 60,000 deadweight tons, or dwt, and transport a broad range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. “

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EGLE. StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.40.

EGLE stock opened at $66.25 on Thursday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $68.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.40 million, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.25.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($1.30). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.38%. This is a positive change from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is presently 67.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGLE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 710,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 273.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 259,309 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,434 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping (Get Rating)

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.