Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
EML opened at $24.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $151.04 million, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.99. Eastern has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $33.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Eastern’s payout ratio is currently 31.43%.
About Eastern
The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.
