Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

EML opened at $24.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $151.04 million, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.99. Eastern has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $33.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Get Eastern alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Eastern’s payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Eastern by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern during the third quarter worth $65,000. Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,114,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Eastern by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 554,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,907,000 after buying an additional 18,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Eastern by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 185,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

About Eastern (Get Rating)

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.