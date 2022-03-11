Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.41 Per Share

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Neivert now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $2.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.22. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.65 EPS.

EMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $106.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.49. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $130.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.54.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,596 shares of company stock worth $3,645,887 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

About Eastman Chemical (Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

