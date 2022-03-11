Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Eaton from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price objective on Eaton in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of ETN stock opened at $148.20 on Friday. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $131.86 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.27.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Eaton by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.