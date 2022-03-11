Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ebix had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $266.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of EBIX stock opened at $41.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Ebix has a twelve month low of $24.14 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 2.57.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Ebix’s payout ratio is 12.77%.
Separately, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Ebix from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday.
Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.
