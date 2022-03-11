Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ebix had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $266.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of EBIX stock opened at $41.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Ebix has a twelve month low of $24.14 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 2.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Ebix’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ebix by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,975,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,848,000 after acquiring an additional 153,418 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ebix by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,016,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,914,000 after acquiring an additional 28,987 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ebix by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 446,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,566,000 after acquiring an additional 26,769 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ebix by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after acquiring an additional 55,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ebix by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 324,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Ebix from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

