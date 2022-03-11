Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Has $31.63 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 184,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 20.2% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $31,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,269,000 after buying an additional 78,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after buying an additional 8,318 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $154.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.89 and its 200 day moving average is $162.80. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $142.88 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

