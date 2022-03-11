Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBK. Cohen Klingenstein LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6,307.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 326,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,088,000 after buying an additional 321,696 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,348,000 after buying an additional 176,522 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14,547.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 171,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,095,000 after buying an additional 170,498 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,889,000. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 186,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,810,000 after buying an additional 93,901 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $236.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.90. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $222.50 and a 52-week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

