Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Takes $523,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Cohen Klingenstein LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6,307.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 326,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,088,000 after purchasing an additional 321,696 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,348,000 after purchasing an additional 176,522 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14,547.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 171,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,095,000 after purchasing an additional 170,498 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,889,000. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 186,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,810,000 after purchasing an additional 93,901 shares during the period.
Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $236.08 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $222.50 and a one year high of $306.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.85 and its 200 day moving average is $273.90.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
