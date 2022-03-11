ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.56.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ECNCF shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

ECN Capital stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.96. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

ECN Capital Corp. provides business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds. Its services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services, and The Kessler Group. The Service Finance business offers installment loan solutions for qualified borrowers with favourable consumer interest rates and extended repayment terms.

