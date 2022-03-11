Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC Buys 823 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 808,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 11.4% of Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $41,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 671.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 180.5% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 47.3% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

SCHO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,568. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.40 and its 200-day moving average is $50.83.

