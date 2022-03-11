Eight Capital Cuts MediaValet (CVE:MVP) Price Target to C$2.50

MediaValet (CVE:MVP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Eight Capital from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

MVP stock traded up C$0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching C$2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 29,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,658. MediaValet has a 1-year low of C$1.26 and a 1-year high of C$3.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$95.48 million and a P/E ratio of -19.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.50.

About MediaValet

MediaValet Inc develops and delivers enterprise cloud software to manage the digital media assets worldwide. It offers Enterprise Digital Asset Management (DAM) platform that helps to create, find, work with, manage, and share digital assets; CreativeSPACES, a hybrid cloud/on premise tool for collaborating between team members, the core DAM, and other media creation software; and other modules modules for advanced artificial intelligence, audio/video intelligence, mobile support, content publishing, and open application programming interface developer tools.

