Eight Capital Cuts MediaValet (CVE:MVP) Price Target to C$2.50

MediaValet (CVE:MVP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Eight Capital from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
MVP stock traded up C$0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching C$2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 29,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,658. MediaValet has a 1-year low of C$1.26 and a 1-year high of C$3.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$95.48 million and a P/E ratio of -19.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.50.
About MediaValet (Get Rating)
