Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.50

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elementis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

