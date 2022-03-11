Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Receives $17.82 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.82.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ELEV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Elevation Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush cut their price target on Elevation Oncology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Elevation Oncology in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caxton Corp lifted its stake in Elevation Oncology by 21.7% in the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 48,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 8,597 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevation Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $1,670,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Elevation Oncology by 18.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,220,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after buying an additional 188,517 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Elevation Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology in the second quarter worth about $1,526,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ELEV opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. Elevation Oncology has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $16.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.67.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.17. Research analysts anticipate that Elevation Oncology will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Elevation Oncology

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

