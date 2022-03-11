Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Sells $5,335,197.36 in Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.52, for a total transaction of $5,335,197.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total transaction of $55,070,400.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $55,739,500.00.

LLY stock opened at $266.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $178.58 and a 52 week high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.84%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 26,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after buying an additional 8,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

