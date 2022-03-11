Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Now Covered by Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $289.50.

LLY stock opened at $266.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $253.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $178.58 and a 12 month high of $283.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 63.84%.

In related news, Director Marschall S. Runge acquired 202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 441,248 shares of company stock worth $117,785,244. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

