Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Short Interest Update

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 212,900 shares, a growth of 3,030.9% from the February 13th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 931,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ELTP opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04. Elite Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.06.

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of pharmacological abuse-deterrent opioid products. It operates through the Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDA) and New Drug Applications (NDA) segments. The ANDA segment includes generic pharmaceuticals. The NDA segment comprises the branded pharmaceuticals.

