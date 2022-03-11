Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Short Interest Update

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 212,900 shares, a growth of 3,030.9% from the February 13th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 931,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of ELTP opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04. Elite Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.06.
Elite Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
