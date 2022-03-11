Ellsworth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Bar Harbor Bankshares worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 67.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after acquiring an additional 101,404 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 14.0% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after acquiring an additional 39,124 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $974,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $959,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $797,000. 50.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BHB traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.12. 162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,816. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $32.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $34.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 million. Analysts anticipate that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

