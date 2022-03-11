Ellsworth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FOCS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 6.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,506,000 after purchasing an additional 213,547 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 260.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,684 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,497,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,410,000 after buying an additional 36,089 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,456,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,298,000 after buying an additional 122,248 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,147,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,087,000 after buying an additional 29,638 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

FOCS stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,129. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.93 and a 12 month high of $69.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.51.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $523.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.05 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

