Ellsworth Advisors LLC Sells 93 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $318.16. 66,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,129,015. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $356.52 and a 200-day moving average of $362.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $266.76 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $332.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

