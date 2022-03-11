Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Embraer updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ERJ traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,132. Embraer has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average is $15.76.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ERJ. Zacks Investment Research raised Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,545,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,434,000 after acquiring an additional 562,737 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Embraer by 532.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 637,137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,309,000 after buying an additional 536,409 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Embraer by 57.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,188,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,996,000 after buying an additional 433,375 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,420,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Embraer by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 34,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

