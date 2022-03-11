Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 3,398.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,809 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 9,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 4.8% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 0.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 31,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 2.9% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of ENB stock opened at $44.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.58 and a twelve month high of $45.13. The company has a market cap of $90.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.66.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank cut shares of Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.77.

Enbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.