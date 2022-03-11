Enel (BIT:ENEL) PT Set at €9.60 by Barclays

Enel (BIT:ENEL – Get Rating) received a €9.60 ($10.43) price objective from equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ENEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($9.24) price objective on Enel in a report on Thursday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.85 ($11.79) target price on Enel in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group set a €9.50 ($10.33) target price on Enel in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.20 ($7.83) target price on Enel in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.25 ($10.05) target price on Enel in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €9.03 ($9.81).

Enel has a fifty-two week low of €4.16 ($4.52) and a fifty-two week high of €5.59 ($6.08).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

