Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ENGIY shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Engie from €16.50 ($17.93) to €17.00 ($18.48) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Engie from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENGIY traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.20. The company had a trading volume of 529,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,503. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.63. Engie has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

