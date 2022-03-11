Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.94 Per Share

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.9356 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.72.
ENI has decreased its dividend by 6.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ENI has a payout ratio of 53.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ENI to earn $3.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.1%.
ENI stock opened at $29.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ENI has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $32.56.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of E. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in ENI by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,464,756 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,501,000 after purchasing an additional 121,542 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ENI by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,795 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,354,000 after purchasing an additional 27,639 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ENI by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 78,076 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ENI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in ENI by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 77,907 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.
Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.
