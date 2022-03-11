Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.94 Per Share

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.9356 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.72.

ENI has decreased its dividend by 6.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ENI has a payout ratio of 53.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ENI to earn $3.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.1%.

ENI stock opened at $29.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ENI has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $32.56.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. ENI had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $30.97 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ENI will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of E. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in ENI by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,464,756 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,501,000 after purchasing an additional 121,542 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ENI by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,795 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,354,000 after purchasing an additional 27,639 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ENI by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 78,076 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ENI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in ENI by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 77,907 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

