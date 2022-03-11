Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$3.75 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$2.50.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital raised their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$2.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ensign Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.31.

ESI opened at C$2.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$473.50 million and a PE ratio of -2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.97. Ensign Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$1.00 and a 52 week high of C$3.14.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Gray sold 15,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.24, for a total transaction of C$33,635.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,423.36.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

