Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $638.34 Million

Analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) will post sales of $638.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Envista’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $646.67 million and the lowest is $630.90 million. Envista posted sales of $709.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year sales of $2.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.22 million. Envista had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

NVST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Envista from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

In other Envista news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 4,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $199,977.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 8,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $377,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,414 shares of company stock worth $5,406,328 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 7.5% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 1.9% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 0.5% during the third quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter.

Envista stock opened at $47.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.93. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.60. Envista has a fifty-two week low of $37.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.92.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

