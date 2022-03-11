Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Envista were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVST. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 357.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Envista by 69.1% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Envista by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Envista by 12,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Get Envista alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Envista from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

NVST stock opened at $47.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $37.60 and a 1 year high of $49.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.93.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.22 million. Envista had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Envista news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 13,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $600,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,414 shares of company stock valued at $5,406,328. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Envista Profile (Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.