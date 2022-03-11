EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.300-$4.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently commented on EPR. StockNews.com cut EPR Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.30.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EPR traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.42. 590,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.95, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.03 and its 200-day moving average is $48.77. EPR Properties has a one year low of $41.14 and a one year high of $56.07. The company has a quick ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.39 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 303.03%.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $120,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in EPR Properties by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in EPR Properties by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in EPR Properties by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EPR Properties by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in EPR Properties by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 301,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties (Get Rating)

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.