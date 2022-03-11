EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2022

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.300-$4.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently commented on EPR. StockNews.com cut EPR Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.30.

Shares of NYSE:EPR traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.42. 590,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.95, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.03 and its 200-day moving average is $48.77. EPR Properties has a one year low of $41.14 and a one year high of $56.07. The company has a quick ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.39 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 303.03%.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $120,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in EPR Properties by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in EPR Properties by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in EPR Properties by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EPR Properties by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in EPR Properties by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 301,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties (Get Rating)

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.