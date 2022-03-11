EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) PT Lowered to SEK 425

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from SEK 612 to SEK 425 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

EQBBF has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upgraded EQT AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on EQT AB (publ) in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded EQT AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.13.

Shares of EQT AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$25.00 on Friday. EQT AB has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $60.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.02.

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to focus on investment opportunities in Australia and New Zealand. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional office in Sydney, Australia.

