EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 1,602.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 6,854.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 165.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at $198,000. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.05. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.08.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. EQT’s payout ratio is -11.47%.

EQT announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to buy up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

EQT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

