Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Cut to $875.00 by Analysts at Argus

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Argus from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EQIX. Edward Jones cut Equinix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equinix from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $765.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $847.94.

Equinix stock opened at $706.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.52, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.45. Equinix has a one year low of $639.16 and a one year high of $885.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $722.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $782.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinix will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 223.83%.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.42, for a total transaction of $812,244.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total transaction of $960,078.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,858 shares of company stock worth $24,326,504. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

