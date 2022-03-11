Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas lowered Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bernstein Bank lowered Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.15.

Shares of EQNR opened at $33.12 on Tuesday. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $35.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.84.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.67. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 19.70%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth $11,367,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,635,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,665,000 after acquiring an additional 50,548 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

